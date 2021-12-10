Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) versus the Houston Texans (2-10) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 33.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Seahawks games this season is 48.0, 7.0 points more than Sunday's total of 41.
  • The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Seahawks put up 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans allow (26.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.9 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans give up per matchup (379.0).
  • Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 379.0 yards.
  • The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
  • Houston is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Texans are 3-5 ATS when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Texans score 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks allow (20.8).
  • When Houston scores more than 20.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Texans collect 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks allow (396.2).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.
  • This season, Houston has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • This season, Texans home games average 44.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
  • Seattle is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in six road games this year.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.8 more than this outing's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.