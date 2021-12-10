It'll be the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) versus the Houston Texans (2-10) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in four of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 33.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 48.0, 7.0 points more than Sunday's total of 41.

The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Seahawks put up 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans allow (26.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.9 points.

The Seahawks rack up 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans give up per matchup (379.0).

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 379.0 yards.

The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Texans are 3-5 ATS when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.

Houston's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Texans score 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks allow (20.8).

When Houston scores more than 20.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Texans collect 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks allow (396.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.

This season, Houston has hit the over in three of six home games.

This season, Texans home games average 44.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

Seattle is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

Seattle has gone over the total once in six road games this year.

Seahawks away games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.8 more than this outing's over/under (41).

