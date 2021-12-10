Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 898 receiving yards (74.8 per game) pace all receivers on the Bills. He's been targeted 108 times and has totaled 71 catches and seven touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 108 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 26.6% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Diggs collected 173 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Buccaneers, 95.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Diggs caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together a 51-yard performance against the Patriots last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
- Diggs has 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 148 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
Dawson Knox
47
10.5%
33
429
7
12
15.2%
