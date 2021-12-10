Stefon Diggs will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Diggs' Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 898 receiving yards (74.8 per game) pace all receivers on the Bills. He's been targeted 108 times and has totaled 71 catches and seven touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 108 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 26.6% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Diggs collected 173 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Buccaneers, 95.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Diggs caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Buccaneers.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together a 51-yard performance against the Patriots last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.

Diggs has 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 148 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7% Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2%

