December 10, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Stefon Diggs will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Diggs' Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' 898 receiving yards (74.8 per game) pace all receivers on the Bills. He's been targeted 108 times and has totaled 71 catches and seven touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 108 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 26.6% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Diggs collected 173 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Buccaneers, 95.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Diggs caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • This week Diggs will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Diggs put together a 51-yard performance against the Patriots last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Diggs has 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 148 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

Dawson Knox

47

10.5%

33

429

7

12

15.2%

