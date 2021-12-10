The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will try to continue their three-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 53.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.4 points per game, 5.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 3.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Buccaneers score 31.4 points per game, 15.1 more than the Bills surrender per contest (16.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.3 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills allow per outing (272.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team picks up more than 272.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Bills have forced (26).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-5-0 this season.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Bills put up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.5).

When Buffalo records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (332.8).

In games that Buffalo picks up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have 17 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of five games at home this season.

Buccaneers home games this season average 49.8 total points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 5-2 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, on the road.

The Bills are 4-2 ATS as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in three of seven away games Buffalo has hit the over.

Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.