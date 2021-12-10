Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will try to continue their three-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Buffalo's games have gone over 53.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 59.4 points per game, 5.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.
  • The 48.2 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 3.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Buccaneers score 31.4 points per game, 15.1 more than the Bills surrender per contest (16.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills allow per outing (272.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team picks up more than 272.3 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Bills have forced (26).
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-5-0 this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Bills put up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.5).
  • When Buffalo records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (332.8).
  • In games that Buffalo picks up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 17 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of five games at home this season.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 49.8 total points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
  • Buffalo is 5-2 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Bills are 4-2 ATS as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in three of seven away games Buffalo has hit the over.
  • Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

