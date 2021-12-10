Before Taylor Heinicke hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC East foes meet in Week 14 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-6) take on the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 2,809 yards (234.1 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He has added 289 rushing yards on 52 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 24.1 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.

Heinicke has attempted 43 of his 393 passes in the red zone, accounting for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Heinicke threw for zero passing yards, 242.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 277.3 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Heinicke completed 76.7% of his pass attempts for 196 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Heinicke has put up 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) while going 66-for-87 (75.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7%

Powered By Data Skrive