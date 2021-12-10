Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

Before Taylor Heinicke hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC East foes meet in Week 14 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-6) take on the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 2,809 yards (234.1 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 289 rushing yards on 52 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 24.1 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.
  • Heinicke has attempted 43 of his 393 passes in the red zone, accounting for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Heinicke threw for zero passing yards, 242.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 277.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Heinicke completed 76.7% of his pass attempts for 196 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Heinicke has put up 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) while going 66-for-87 (75.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has added 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

