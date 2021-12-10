There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) take the field in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards (231.3 ypg) on 255-of-379 passing with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 96 rushing yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 8.0 yards per game.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater has attempted 50 of his 379 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Detroit

Bridgewater's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 233.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 262.2 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is 18th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Bridgewater completed 55.0% of his pass attempts for 257 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.

Bridgewater has put up 612 passing yards (204.0 per game) and has a 58.5% completion percentage this year (55-of-94) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 27 rushing yards (9.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5%

