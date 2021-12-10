The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 clash against the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of Jacksonville's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.4 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Titans score just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars surrender (26.7).

When Tennessee records more than 26.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Titans collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per outing (365.1).

Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 365.1 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Jaguars score 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans allow (24.2).

The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans allow (354.1).

In games that Jacksonville churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in six home games, Tennessee has hit the over twice.

Titans home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In five road games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

This season, Jaguars away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

