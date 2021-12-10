Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 clash against the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 41.7% of Jacksonville's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.4 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Tennessee has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Titans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • The Titans score just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars surrender (26.7).
  • When Tennessee records more than 26.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Titans collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per outing (365.1).
  • Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 365.1 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Jaguars score 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans allow (24.2).
  • The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans allow (354.1).
  • In games that Jacksonville churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This season, in six home games, Tennessee has hit the over twice.
  • Titans home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • In five road games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • This season, Jaguars away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.