Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Terry McLaurin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-6) play the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has reeled in 61 passes and leads his team with 808 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 67.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 25.8% of the 399 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

McLaurin is averaging 61 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Cowboys, 1.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Cowboys are giving up 277.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, McLaurin was targeted five times, totaling 22 yards on three receptions.

McLaurin's 12 receptions have led to 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7% DeAndre Carter 32 8.0% 19 267 3 2 4.7%

