Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Terry McLaurin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-6) play the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has reeled in 61 passes and leads his team with 808 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 67.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 25.8% of the 399 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • McLaurin is averaging 61 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Cowboys, 1.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 277.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, McLaurin was targeted five times, totaling 22 yards on three receptions.
  • McLaurin's 12 receptions have led to 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

DeAndre Carter

32

8.0%

19

267

3

2

4.7%

Powered By Data Skrive