Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has reeled in 61 passes and leads his team with 808 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 67.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 25.8% of the 399 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- McLaurin is averaging 61 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Cowboys, 1.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Cowboys are giving up 277.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, McLaurin was targeted five times, totaling 22 yards on three receptions.
- McLaurin's 12 receptions have led to 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
103
25.8%
61
808
5
8
18.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
13.3%
43
397
2
3
7.0%
Adam Humphries
39
9.8%
29
307
0
2
4.7%
DeAndre Carter
32
8.0%
19
267
3
2
4.7%
