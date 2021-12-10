Tim Patrick has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has caught 40 passes on 61 targets for 558 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 46.5 yards per game.

Patrick has been the target of 15.0% (61 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.

Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Patrick collected 48 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 13.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.

The 262.2 yards per game the Lions are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Patrick was targeted five times and racked up nine yards on one reception.

In his last three games, Patrick has caught six passes on 14 targets for 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5% Jerry Jeudy 37 9.1% 28 330 0 3 5.6%

