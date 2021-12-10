Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

Author:

Tim Patrick has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has caught 40 passes on 61 targets for 558 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 46.5 yards per game.
  • Patrick has been the target of 15.0% (61 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.
  • Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Patrick collected 48 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 13.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
  • The 262.2 yards per game the Lions are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Patrick was targeted five times and racked up nine yards on one reception.
  • In his last three games, Patrick has caught six passes on 14 targets for 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

Jerry Jeudy

37

9.1%

28

330

0

3

5.6%

