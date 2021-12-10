Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has caught 40 passes on 61 targets for 558 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 46.5 yards per game.
- Patrick has been the target of 15.0% (61 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.
- Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Patrick collected 48 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 13.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
- The 262.2 yards per game the Lions are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Patrick was targeted five times and racked up nine yards on one reception.
- In his last three games, Patrick has caught six passes on 14 targets for 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
Jerry Jeudy
37
9.1%
28
330
0
3
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive