December 10, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Tom Brady has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Brady has racked up 3,771 passing yards (314.3 per game) while going 347-for-508 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 19 times for 52 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.3% of the time while running the football 33.7% of the time.
  • Brady has attempted 97 of his 508 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Brady averages 238.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bills, 61.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in four of those outings against the Bills, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them twice.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have given up eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Brady completed 74.5% of his pass attempts for 368 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 901 passing yards (300.3 per game) while going 93-for-131 (71% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

