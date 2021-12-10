Tom Brady has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Brady has racked up 3,771 passing yards (314.3 per game) while going 347-for-508 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also rushed 19 times for 52 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.3% of the time while running the football 33.7% of the time.

Brady has attempted 97 of his 508 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Brady averages 238.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bills, 61.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in four of those outings against the Bills, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them twice.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have given up eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Brady completed 74.5% of his pass attempts for 368 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 901 passing yards (300.3 per game) while going 93-for-131 (71% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2%

