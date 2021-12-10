Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Brady has racked up 3,771 passing yards (314.3 per game) while going 347-for-508 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 19 times for 52 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.3% of the time while running the football 33.7% of the time.
- Brady has attempted 97 of his 508 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Brady averages 238.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bills, 61.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in four of those outings against the Bills, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them twice.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have given up eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Brady completed 74.5% of his pass attempts for 368 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 901 passing yards (300.3 per game) while going 93-for-131 (71% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
