Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has put together a 848-yard season on 70 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 105 times and averages 70.7 receiving yards.
- Kelce has been the target of 21.2% (105 total) of his team's 495 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Kelce is averaging 118 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 45.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Kelce, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Kelce reeled in three passes for 27 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Kelce's stat line in his last three games shows 16 catches for 220 yards. He averaged 73.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 26 times.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
105
21.2%
70
848
5
9
13.8%
Tyreek Hill
127
25.7%
86
954
8
15
23.1%
Mecole Hardman
60
12.1%
43
436
1
10
15.4%
Byron Pringle
36
7.3%
24
352
3
1
1.5%
