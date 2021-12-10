Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West foes take the field in Week 14 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has put together a 848-yard season on 70 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 105 times and averages 70.7 receiving yards.

Kelce has been the target of 21.2% (105 total) of his team's 495 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Kelce is averaging 118 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 45.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Kelce, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Kelce reeled in three passes for 27 yards while being targeted eight times.

Kelce's stat line in his last three games shows 16 catches for 220 yards. He averaged 73.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 26 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4% Byron Pringle 36 7.3% 24 352 3 1 1.5%

