December 10, 2021
December 10, 2021

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West foes take the field in Week 14 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has put together a 848-yard season on 70 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 105 times and averages 70.7 receiving yards.
  • Kelce has been the target of 21.2% (105 total) of his team's 495 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Kelce is averaging 118 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 45.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Kelce, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Kelce reeled in three passes for 27 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Kelce's stat line in his last three games shows 16 catches for 220 yards. He averaged 73.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 26 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

Byron Pringle

36

7.3%

24

352

3

1

1.5%

