There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes play in Week 14 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 954 receiving yards (79.5 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 86 catches on 127 targets with eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his three matchups against the Raiders, Hill's 87.7 receiving yards average is 9.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

In three matchups with the Raiders, Hill has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have conceded 22 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Hill was targeted five times and totaled 22 yards on two receptions.

Hill's 18 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 182 yards (60.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4% Byron Pringle 36 7.3% 24 352 3 1 1.5%

