December 10, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes play in Week 14 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 954 receiving yards (79.5 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 86 catches on 127 targets with eight touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his three matchups against the Raiders, Hill's 87.7 receiving yards average is 9.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • In three matchups with the Raiders, Hill has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have conceded 22 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Hill was targeted five times and totaled 22 yards on two receptions.
  • Hill's 18 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 182 yards (60.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

Byron Pringle

36

7.3%

24

352

3

1

1.5%

