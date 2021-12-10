Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 954 receiving yards (79.5 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 86 catches on 127 targets with eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his three matchups against the Raiders, Hill's 87.7 receiving yards average is 9.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- In three matchups with the Raiders, Hill has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- The 242.3 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have conceded 22 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Hill was targeted five times and totaled 22 yards on two receptions.
- Hill's 18 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 182 yards (60.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
127
25.7%
86
954
8
15
23.1%
Travis Kelce
105
21.2%
70
848
5
9
13.8%
Mecole Hardman
60
12.1%
43
436
1
10
15.4%
Byron Pringle
36
7.3%
24
352
3
1
1.5%
