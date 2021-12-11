Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Dillon has run for 543 yards on 128 carries (45.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 27 receptions for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and two TDs.
- He has received 128 of his team's 314 carries this season (40.8%).
- The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his two career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 31 rushing yards against the Bears, 31.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games versus the Bears Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Bears give up 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Dillon put together a 69-yard rushing performance in his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 20 times.
- He added 21 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 188 yards (62.7 per game) on 52 attempts with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 13 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown.
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
128
40.8%
543
2
24
38.7%
4.2
Aaron Jones
133
42.4%
564
3
29
46.8%
4.2
Aaron Rodgers
24
7.6%
76
3
6
9.7%
3.2
Equanimeous St. Brown
2
0.6%
24
0
0
0.0%
12.0
Powered By Data Skrive