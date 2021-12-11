Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Dillon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North rivals hit the field in Week 14 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Dillon has run for 543 yards on 128 carries (45.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 27 receptions for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has received 128 of his team's 314 carries this season (40.8%).
  • The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his two career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 31 rushing yards against the Bears, 31.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Bears Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Bears give up 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Dillon put together a 69-yard rushing performance in his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 20 times.
  • He added 21 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 188 yards (62.7 per game) on 52 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 13 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

128

40.8%

543

2

24

38.7%

4.2

Aaron Jones

133

42.4%

564

3

29

46.8%

4.2

Aaron Rodgers

24

7.6%

76

3

6

9.7%

3.2

Equanimeous St. Brown

2

0.6%

24

0

0

0.0%

12.0

