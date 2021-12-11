In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Dillon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North rivals hit the field in Week 14 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Dillon has run for 543 yards on 128 carries (45.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also has 27 receptions for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 128 of his team's 314 carries this season (40.8%).

The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his two career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 31 rushing yards against the Bears, 31.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Bears Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Bears give up 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Dillon put together a 69-yard rushing performance in his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 20 times.

He added 21 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 188 yards (62.7 per game) on 52 attempts with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 13 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 128 40.8% 543 2 24 38.7% 4.2 Aaron Jones 133 42.4% 564 3 29 46.8% 4.2 Aaron Rodgers 24 7.6% 76 3 6 9.7% 3.2 Equanimeous St. Brown 2 0.6% 24 0 0 0.0% 12.0

