Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 564 yards (47.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 37 catches for 298 yards (24.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 314 times this season, and he's handled 133 of those attempts (42.4%).
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Jones has averaged 45.9 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears, 11.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of eight games versus the Bears Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 23rd in the NFL, giving up 120.1 yards per game.
- The Bears have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, 20th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 23-yard rushing performance in his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 10 times.
- In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries (16.0 ypg).
- He has tacked on four catches for 61 yards (20.3 per game).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
133
42.4%
564
3
29
46.8%
4.2
A.J. Dillon
128
40.8%
543
2
24
38.7%
4.2
Aaron Rodgers
24
7.6%
76
3
6
9.7%
3.2
Equanimeous St. Brown
2
0.6%
24
0
0
0.0%
12.0
Powered By Data Skrive