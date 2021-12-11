Aaron Jones will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 564 yards (47.0 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 37 catches for 298 yards (24.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 314 times this season, and he's handled 133 of those attempts (42.4%).

The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

Jones has averaged 45.9 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears, 11.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of eight games versus the Bears Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 23rd in the NFL, giving up 120.1 yards per game.

The Bears have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 23-yard rushing performance in his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 10 times.

In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries (16.0 ypg).

He has tacked on four catches for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 133 42.4% 564 3 29 46.8% 4.2 A.J. Dillon 128 40.8% 543 2 24 38.7% 4.2 Aaron Rodgers 24 7.6% 76 3 6 9.7% 3.2 Equanimeous St. Brown 2 0.6% 24 0 0 0.0% 12.0

