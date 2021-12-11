Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

Aaron Jones will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 564 yards (47.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 37 catches for 298 yards (24.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 314 times this season, and he's handled 133 of those attempts (42.4%).
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Jones has averaged 45.9 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears, 11.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of eight games versus the Bears Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 23rd in the NFL, giving up 120.1 yards per game.
  • The Bears have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 23-yard rushing performance in his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 10 times.
  • In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries (16.0 ypg).
  • He has tacked on four catches for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

133

42.4%

564

3

29

46.8%

4.2

A.J. Dillon

128

40.8%

543

2

24

38.7%

4.2

Aaron Rodgers

24

7.6%

76

3

6

9.7%

3.2

Equanimeous St. Brown

2

0.6%

24

0

0

0.0%

12.0

