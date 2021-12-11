Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North foes square off in Week 14 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,878 passing yards (239.8 ypg) on 247-of-373 with 23 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
  • He also has 76 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.3 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 68 of his 373 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Rodgers averaged 236.9 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Bears, 20.6 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those contests against the Bears.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • This week Rodgers will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears' defense is 18th in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 12, Rodgers went 28-for-45 (62.2%) for 307 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also added zero yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Rodgers has thrown for 984 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes (74-of-115), with six touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (328.0 per game).
  • He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

115

27.8%

80

1083

5

15

21.4%

Randall Cobb

39

9.4%

28

375

5

12

17.1%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

39

9.4%

17

309

2

4

5.7%

Powered By Data Skrive