Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,878 passing yards (239.8 ypg) on 247-of-373 with 23 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
- He also has 76 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.3 yards per game on the ground.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 68 of his 373 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Rodgers averaged 236.9 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Bears, 20.6 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those contests against the Bears.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Rodgers will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears' defense is 18th in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 12, Rodgers went 28-for-45 (62.2%) for 307 yards with two touchdown passes.
- He also added zero yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Rodgers has thrown for 984 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes (74-of-115), with six touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (328.0 per game).
- He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
115
27.8%
80
1083
5
15
21.4%
Randall Cobb
39
9.4%
28
375
5
12
17.1%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
39
9.4%
17
309
2
4
5.7%
