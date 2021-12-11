In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North foes square off in Week 14 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers leads Green Bay with 2,878 passing yards (239.8 ypg) on 247-of-373 with 23 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.

He also has 76 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 68 of his 373 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Chicago

Rodgers averaged 236.9 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Bears, 20.6 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those contests against the Bears.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Rodgers will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

The Bears' defense is 18th in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 12, Rodgers went 28-for-45 (62.2%) for 307 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also added zero yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Rodgers has thrown for 984 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes (74-of-115), with six touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (328.0 per game).

He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 115 27.8% 80 1083 5 15 21.4% Randall Cobb 39 9.4% 28 375 5 12 17.1% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 39 9.4% 17 309 2 4 5.7%

