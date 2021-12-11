Alex Collins has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Collins' Seattle Seahawks (4-8) and the Houston Texans (2-10) square off in a Week 14 matchup from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has racked up a team-high 395 rushing yards (32.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 86 yards (7.2 per game).

He has received 101 of his team's 270 carries this season (37.4%).

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

In his one career matchup against the Texans, Collins put up 60 rushing yards, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Collins ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Texans.

The Texans allow 144.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Texans have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

Collins did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.

Collins has run for 50 yards on 17 carries (16.7 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 101 37.4% 395 2 13 35.1% 3.9 Chris Carson 54 20.0% 232 3 7 18.9% 4.3 Travis Homer 14 5.2% 146 1 2 5.4% 10.4 Russell Wilson 29 10.7% 133 1 1 2.7% 4.6

