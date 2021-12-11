Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has racked up a team-high 395 rushing yards (32.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- He's also caught eight passes for 86 yards (7.2 per game).
- He has received 101 of his team's 270 carries this season (37.4%).
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his one career matchup against the Texans, Collins put up 60 rushing yards, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Collins ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Texans.
- The Texans allow 144.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
- The Texans have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Collins did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
- Collins has run for 50 yards on 17 carries (16.7 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
101
37.4%
395
2
13
35.1%
3.9
Chris Carson
54
20.0%
232
3
7
18.9%
4.3
Travis Homer
14
5.2%
146
1
2
5.4%
10.4
Russell Wilson
29
10.7%
133
1
1
2.7%
4.6
