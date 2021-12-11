Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston

Author:

Alex Collins has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Collins' Seattle Seahawks (4-8) and the Houston Texans (2-10) square off in a Week 14 matchup from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has racked up a team-high 395 rushing yards (32.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 86 yards (7.2 per game).
  • He has received 101 of his team's 270 carries this season (37.4%).
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his one career matchup against the Texans, Collins put up 60 rushing yards, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Collins ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Texans.
  • The Texans allow 144.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Texans have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Collins did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
  • Collins has run for 50 yards on 17 carries (16.7 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

101

37.4%

395

2

13

35.1%

3.9

Chris Carson

54

20.0%

232

3

7

18.9%

4.3

Travis Homer

14

5.2%

146

1

2

5.4%

10.4

Russell Wilson

29

10.7%

133

1

1

2.7%

4.6

