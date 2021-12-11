Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has 146 carries for a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He has handled 146, or 43.2%, of his team's 338 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints have called a pass in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. New York
- Kamara notched 44 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets, 23.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.
- Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- The Jets have given up 21 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Kamara did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
- Kamara has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
146
43.2%
530
3
22
42.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
147
-
527
2
22
-
3.6
Taysom Hill
31
9.2%
205
3
11
21.2%
6.6
Jameis Winston
32
9.5%
166
1
4
7.7%
5.2
Powered By Data Skrive