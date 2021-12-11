Alvin Kamara has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (5-7) and the New York Jets (3-9) meet in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has 146 carries for a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

He has handled 146, or 43.2%, of his team's 338 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints have called a pass in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. New York

Kamara notched 44 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets, 23.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.

Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

The Jets have given up 21 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Kamara did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

Kamara has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 146 43.2% 530 3 22 42.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 147 - 527 2 22 - 3.6 Taysom Hill 31 9.2% 205 3 11 21.2% 6.6 Jameis Winston 32 9.5% 166 1 4 7.7% 5.2

Powered By Data Skrive