December 11, 2021
Publish date:

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York

Author:

Alvin Kamara has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (5-7) and the New York Jets (3-9) meet in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has 146 carries for a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 146, or 43.2%, of his team's 338 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. New York

  • Kamara notched 44 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets, 23.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.
  • Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Jets have given up 21 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kamara did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
  • Kamara has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

146

43.2%

530

3

22

42.3%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

147

-

527

2

22

-

3.6

Taysom Hill

31

9.2%

205

3

11

21.2%

6.6

Jameis Winston

32

9.5%

166

1

4

7.7%

5.2

