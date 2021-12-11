There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 14 against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has caught 46 grabs for 624 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 67 times, and is averaging 52.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.5% of the 462 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Cooper has averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 31.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 274.7 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Football Team have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per grab).

Cooper's stat line in his last three games shows two catches for 41 yards. He averaged 13.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted two times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 9.5% 30 420 3 6 9.8%

