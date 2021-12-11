Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has caught 46 grabs for 624 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 67 times, and is averaging 52.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.5% of the 462 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.
- Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Cooper has averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 31.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 274.7 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Football Team have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per grab).
- Cooper's stat line in his last three games shows two catches for 41 yards. He averaged 13.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted two times.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
9.5%
30
420
3
6
9.8%
Powered By Data Skrive