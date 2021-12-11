Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 14 against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has caught 46 grabs for 624 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 67 times, and is averaging 52.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.5% of the 462 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.
  • Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Cooper has averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 31.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooper, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 274.7 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Football Team have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per grab).
  • Cooper's stat line in his last three games shows two catches for 41 yards. He averaged 13.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted two times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

67

14.5%

46

624

5

9

14.8%

CeeDee Lamb

90

19.5%

57

829

6

8

13.1%

Dalton Schultz

71

15.4%

52

580

4

6

9.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

9.5%

30

420

3

6

9.8%

