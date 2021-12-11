Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver

Author:

Before Amon-Ra St. Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (6-6) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season St.Brown has caught 49 passes on 64 targets for 438 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.5 yards per game.
  • St.Brown has been the target of 15.1% (64 total) of his team's 424 passing attempts this season.
  • St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 235.1 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, St.Brown caught 10 passes for 86 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
  • Over his last three games, St.Brown has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

64

15.1%

49

438

1

7

16.3%

T.J. Hockenson

84

19.8%

61

583

4

9

20.9%

D'Andre Swift

70

16.5%

56

429

2

6

14.0%

Kalif Raymond

53

12.5%

35

412

2

3

7.0%

