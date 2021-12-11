Publish date:
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season St.Brown has caught 49 passes on 64 targets for 438 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.5 yards per game.
- St.Brown has been the target of 15.1% (64 total) of his team's 424 passing attempts this season.
- St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 235.1 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, St.Brown caught 10 passes for 86 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
- Over his last three games, St.Brown has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.3 yards per game.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
64
15.1%
49
438
1
7
16.3%
T.J. Hockenson
84
19.8%
61
583
4
9
20.9%
D'Andre Swift
70
16.5%
56
429
2
6
14.0%
Kalif Raymond
53
12.5%
35
412
2
3
7.0%
