Before Amon-Ra St. Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (6-6) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season St.Brown has caught 49 passes on 64 targets for 438 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.5 yards per game.

St.Brown has been the target of 15.1% (64 total) of his team's 424 passing attempts this season.

St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The 235.1 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, St.Brown caught 10 passes for 86 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.

Over his last three games, St.Brown has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 64 15.1% 49 438 1 7 16.3% T.J. Hockenson 84 19.8% 61 583 4 9 20.9% D'Andre Swift 70 16.5% 56 429 2 6 14.0% Kalif Raymond 53 12.5% 35 412 2 3 7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive