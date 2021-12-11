Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson's team-high 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) have come on 206 carries, with five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 31 catches for 216 yards (18.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 206 of his team's 354 carries this season (58.2%).
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Gibson has averaged 121.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 55.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all two games versus the Cowboys Gibson has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 111.1 yards per game.
- This year the Cowboys have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Gibson put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball 23 times.
- He also caught five passes for 23 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Gibson has 294 rushing yards (98.0 ypg) on 71 carries over his last three games.
- He's also caught 12 balls for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
206
58.2%
800
5
34
61.8%
3.9
Taylor Heinicke
52
14.7%
289
1
10
18.2%
5.6
J.D. McKissic
48
13.6%
212
2
6
10.9%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
33
9.3%
106
0
3
5.5%
3.2
