In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when Gibson and the Washington Football Team (6-6) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson's team-high 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) have come on 206 carries, with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 31 catches for 216 yards (18.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 206 of his team's 354 carries this season (58.2%).

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Gibson has averaged 121.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 55.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all two games versus the Cowboys Gibson has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 111.1 yards per game.

This year the Cowboys have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Gibson put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball 23 times.

He also caught five passes for 23 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Gibson has 294 rushing yards (98.0 ypg) on 71 carries over his last three games.

He's also caught 12 balls for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 206 58.2% 800 5 34 61.8% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 52 14.7% 289 1 10 18.2% 5.6 J.D. McKissic 48 13.6% 212 2 6 10.9% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 33 9.3% 106 0 3 5.5% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive