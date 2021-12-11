Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when Gibson and the Washington Football Team (6-6) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson's team-high 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) have come on 206 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 31 catches for 216 yards (18.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 206 of his team's 354 carries this season (58.2%).
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Gibson has averaged 121.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 55.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In all two games versus the Cowboys Gibson has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 111.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Cowboys have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Gibson put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball 23 times.
  • He also caught five passes for 23 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Gibson has 294 rushing yards (98.0 ypg) on 71 carries over his last three games.
  • He's also caught 12 balls for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

206

58.2%

800

5

34

61.8%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

52

14.7%

289

1

10

18.2%

5.6

J.D. McKissic

48

13.6%

212

2

6

10.9%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

33

9.3%

106

0

3

5.5%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive