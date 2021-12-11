NFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) battle the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

In 41.7% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 51.

Monday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.8 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Monday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 12 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Arizona has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams surrender per outing (22.5).

When Arizona records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (338.8).

When Arizona amasses over 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Rams collect 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (318.8).

In games that Los Angeles totals over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in five home games, Arizona has hit the over twice.

This season, Cardinals home games average 47.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In six road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

