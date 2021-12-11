Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) battle the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
  • In 41.7% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 51.
  • Monday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.8 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Monday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Arizona's 12 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Arizona has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams surrender per outing (22.5).
  • When Arizona records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (338.8).
  • When Arizona amasses over 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Rams.
  • Los Angeles is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
  • The Rams collect 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (318.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in five home games, Arizona has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 47.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In six road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

Powered by Data Skrive.