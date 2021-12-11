Before placing any bets on Austin Ekeler's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) meet the New York Giants (4-8) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 149 times for 663 yards (55.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, catching 56 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has handled 149, or 55.2%, of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6

Matchup vs. New York

Ekeler put up zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 57.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.

In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 25th in the NFL, giving up 122.8 yards per game.

Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Ekeler put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Ekeler tacked on five catches for 45 yards.

Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 140 yards on 37 carries (46.7 ypg), with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 17 catches for 178 yards (59.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 149 55.2% 663 8 34 56.7% 4.5 Justin Herbert 44 16.3% 249 2 15 25.0% 5.7 Justin Jackson 20 7.4% 118 0 4 6.7% 5.9 Larry Rountree III 36 13.3% 87 1 7 11.7% 2.4

