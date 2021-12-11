Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 149 times for 663 yards (55.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, catching 56 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.
- He has handled 149, or 55.2%, of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
Matchup vs. New York
- Ekeler put up zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 57.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 25th in the NFL, giving up 122.8 yards per game.
- Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Ekeler put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Ekeler tacked on five catches for 45 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 140 yards on 37 carries (46.7 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 17 catches for 178 yards (59.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
149
55.2%
663
8
34
56.7%
4.5
Justin Herbert
44
16.3%
249
2
15
25.0%
5.7
Justin Jackson
20
7.4%
118
0
4
6.7%
5.9
Larry Rountree III
36
13.3%
87
1
7
11.7%
2.4
