December 11, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Before placing any bets on Austin Ekeler's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) meet the New York Giants (4-8) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 149 times for 663 yards (55.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, catching 56 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.
  • He has handled 149, or 55.2%, of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

Matchup vs. New York

  • Ekeler put up zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 57.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 25th in the NFL, giving up 122.8 yards per game.
  • Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Ekeler put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Ekeler tacked on five catches for 45 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 140 yards on 37 carries (46.7 ypg), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 17 catches for 178 yards (59.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

149

55.2%

663

8

34

56.7%

4.5

Justin Herbert

44

16.3%

249

2

15

25.0%

5.7

Justin Jackson

20

7.4%

118

0

4

6.7%

5.9

Larry Rountree III

36

13.3%

87

1

7

11.7%

2.4

