December 11, 2021
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes take the field in Week 14 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield leads Cleveland with 2,413 passing yards (201.1 per game) and has a 62.2% completion percentage this year (194-of-312) while throwing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 27 times for 93 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the football 49.0% of the time.
  • Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Mayfield averaged 290.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Ravens, 60.6 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs three times.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 12 against the Ravens, Mayfield went 18-for-37 (48.6 percent) for 247 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Mayfield has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg), completing 50.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

40

11.1%

27

407

3

6

16.2%

Jarvis Landry

52

14.4%

33

356

0

6

16.2%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

28

7.8%

18

340

3

2

5.4%

