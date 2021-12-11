In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes take the field in Week 14 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield leads Cleveland with 2,413 passing yards (201.1 per game) and has a 62.2% completion percentage this year (194-of-312) while throwing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also rushed 27 times for 93 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.8 yards per game.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the football 49.0% of the time.

Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Mayfield averaged 290.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Ravens, 60.6 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs three times.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In Week 12 against the Ravens, Mayfield went 18-for-37 (48.6 percent) for 247 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Mayfield has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg), completing 50.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 40 11.1% 27 407 3 6 16.2% Jarvis Landry 52 14.4% 33 356 0 6 16.2% Donovan Peoples-Jones 28 7.8% 18 340 3 2 5.4%

