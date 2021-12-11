There will be player prop betting options available for Brandin Cooks before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Cooks' Houston Texans (2-10) play the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 742 receiving yards (61.8 per game) are a team high. He has 65 receptions (98 targets) and three touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 26.1% (98 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his five matchups against the Seahawks, Cooks' 34.6 receiving yards average is 21.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

In five matchups, Cooks has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Seahawks.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 286.6 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Cooks put together a 38-yard performance against the Colts last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Cooks has 101 receiving yards on eight receptions (14 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 98 26.1% 65 742 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 26 6.9% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 30 8.0% 18 228 0 2 5.3% David Johnson 37 9.9% 28 214 1 7 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive