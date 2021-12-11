Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' 742 receiving yards (61.8 per game) are a team high. He has 65 receptions (98 targets) and three touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 26.1% (98 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his five matchups against the Seahawks, Cooks' 34.6 receiving yards average is 21.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- In five matchups, Cooks has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Seahawks.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 286.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Seahawks have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Cooks put together a 38-yard performance against the Colts last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
- In his last three games, Cooks has 101 receiving yards on eight receptions (14 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
98
26.1%
65
742
3
8
21.1%
Chris Conley
26
6.9%
14
233
1
1
2.6%
Nico Collins
30
8.0%
18
228
0
2
5.3%
David Johnson
37
9.9%
28
214
1
7
18.4%
