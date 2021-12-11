Publish date:
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Edwards has caught 25 passes on 45 targets for 476 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 10.0% of the 451 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.
- Edwards (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Edwards is averaging 29.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Chiefs, 2.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- In three matchups, Edwards has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.
- This week Edwards will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have conceded 19 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Edwards was targeted five times and picked up 30 yards on three receptions.
- Edwards' six targets have led to four grabs for 42 yards (14.0 per game) over his last three games.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
DeSean Jackson
21
-
13
375
2
0
-
