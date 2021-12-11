Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Bryan Edwards, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Edwards has caught 25 passes on 45 targets for 476 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 10.0% of the 451 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.
  • Edwards (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Edwards is averaging 29.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Chiefs, 2.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • In three matchups, Edwards has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.
  • This week Edwards will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have conceded 19 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Edwards was targeted five times and picked up 30 yards on three receptions.
  • Edwards' six targets have led to four grabs for 42 yards (14.0 per game) over his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

DeSean Jackson

21

-

13

375

2

0

-

