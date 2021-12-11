Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Bryan Edwards, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Edwards has caught 25 passes on 45 targets for 476 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 10.0% of the 451 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.

Edwards (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Edwards is averaging 29.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Chiefs, 2.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

In three matchups, Edwards has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.

This week Edwards will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have conceded 19 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Edwards was targeted five times and picked up 30 yards on three receptions.

Edwards' six targets have led to four grabs for 42 yards (14.0 per game) over his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3% Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% DeSean Jackson 21 - 13 375 2 0 -

