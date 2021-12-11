Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Cam Newton before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Newton has collected 289 passing yards (96.3 per game) while going 29-for-52 (55.8% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has added 65 rushing yards on 16 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 21.7 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Newton accounts for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays, with two of his 52 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Newton averages 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons, 20.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass four times over those matchups against the Falcons, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • This week Newton will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (259.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

112

27.2%

66

854

4

10

27.8%

Christian McCaffrey

41

10.0%

37

343

1

2

5.6%

Robby Anderson

69

16.7%

29

288

3

5

13.9%

Powered By Data Skrive