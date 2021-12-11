Publish date:
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Newton has collected 289 passing yards (96.3 per game) while going 29-for-52 (55.8% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has added 65 rushing yards on 16 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 21.7 yards per game.
- The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Newton accounts for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays, with two of his 52 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
0
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Newton averages 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons, 20.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass four times over those matchups against the Falcons, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- This week Newton will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (259.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
112
27.2%
66
854
4
10
27.8%
Christian McCaffrey
41
10.0%
37
343
1
2
5.6%
Robby Anderson
69
16.7%
29
288
3
5
13.9%
