There will be player prop bets available for Cam Newton before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Newton has collected 289 passing yards (96.3 per game) while going 29-for-52 (55.8% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 65 rushing yards on 16 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 21.7 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Newton accounts for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays, with two of his 52 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Newton averages 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons, 20.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass four times over those matchups against the Falcons, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

This week Newton will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (259.2 yards allowed per game).

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9%

