December 11, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South opponents will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 58.3% of Atlanta's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.3 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.0 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Carolina is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year, the Panthers rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Falcons give up (27.7).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7) than the Falcons give up per contest (367.1).
  • Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 367.1 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Atlanta has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Atlanta has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average 18.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Panthers give up (21.1).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Falcons collect 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers allow per matchup (290.9).
  • In games that Atlanta totals over 290.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in six home games, Carolina has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 44.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three of six road games Atlanta has hit the over.
  • Falcons away games this season average 48.4 total points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

