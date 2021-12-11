NFC South opponents will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Atlanta's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.3 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Carolina's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Panthers rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Falcons give up (27.7).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7) than the Falcons give up per contest (367.1).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 367.1 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Atlanta has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average 18.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Panthers give up (21.1).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Falcons collect 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers allow per matchup (290.9).

In games that Atlanta totals over 290.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in six home games, Carolina has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 44.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three of six road games Atlanta has hit the over.

Falcons away games this season average 48.4 total points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

