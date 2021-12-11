Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Author:

Before placing any wagers on CeeDee Lamb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) and the Washington Football Team (6-6) play in a Week 14 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 829 receiving yards (69.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 90 times and has registered 57 catches and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.5% of the 462 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
  • Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Lamb's 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Football Team are 59.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Football Team, Lamb has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • In his last three games, Lamb has racked up 103 yards on 10 catches, averaging 34.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

90

19.5%

57

829

6

8

13.1%

Amari Cooper

67

14.5%

46

624

5

9

14.8%

Dalton Schultz

71

15.4%

52

580

4

6

9.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

9.5%

30

420

3

6

9.8%

