Before placing any wagers on CeeDee Lamb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) and the Washington Football Team (6-6) play in a Week 14 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 829 receiving yards (69.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 90 times and has registered 57 catches and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.5% of the 462 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Washington

Lamb's 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Football Team are 59.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Football Team, Lamb has not had a touchdown catch.

The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.

In his last three games, Lamb has racked up 103 yards on 10 catches, averaging 34.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 9.5% 30 420 3 6 9.8%

