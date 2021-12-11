Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 829 receiving yards (69.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 90 times and has registered 57 catches and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.5% of the 462 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Washington
- Lamb's 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Football Team are 59.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Football Team, Lamb has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.
- In his last three games, Lamb has racked up 103 yards on 10 catches, averaging 34.3 yards per game on 17 targets.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
9.5%
30
420
3
6
9.8%
Powered By Data Skrive