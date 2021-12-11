Skip to main content
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chris Godwin, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) square off in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's team-leading 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) have come via 82 receptions (105 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
  • Godwin has been the target of 20.3% (105 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • Godwin (22 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his one matchup against the Bills, Godwin's five receiving yards total is 68.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.
  • The 174.9 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Godwin caught 15 passes for 143 yards while being targeted 17 times.
  • Godwin's 25 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 232 yards (77.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

Antonio Brown

42

8.1%

29

418

4

3

3.1%

