Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chris Godwin, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) square off in a Week 14 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's team-leading 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) have come via 82 receptions (105 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 20.3% (105 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

Godwin (22 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one matchup against the Bills, Godwin's five receiving yards total is 68.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.

The 174.9 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Godwin caught 15 passes for 143 yards while being targeted 17 times.

Godwin's 25 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 232 yards (77.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive