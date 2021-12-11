Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's team-leading 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) have come via 82 receptions (105 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- Godwin has been the target of 20.3% (105 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
- Godwin (22 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his one matchup against the Bills, Godwin's five receiving yards total is 68.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.
- The 174.9 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Godwin caught 15 passes for 143 yards while being targeted 17 times.
- Godwin's 25 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 232 yards (77.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
Antonio Brown
42
8.1%
29
418
4
3
3.1%
