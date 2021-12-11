Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's team-leading 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) have come on 50 receptions (64 targets) including four touchdowns.
- Kirk has been the target of 17.3% (64 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.
- Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kirk is averaging 23.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Rams, 24.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (47.5).
- In five matchups versus the Rams, Kirk has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bears, Kirk was targeted three times and racked up one catch for four yards.
- Kirk has reeled in 10 passes (on 16 targets) for 87 yards (29.0 per game) in his last three games.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
Zach Ertz
62
-
41
468
5
11
-
