In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian Kirk for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals take the field in Week 14 when Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's team-leading 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) have come on 50 receptions (64 targets) including four touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 17.3% (64 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kirk is averaging 23.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Rams, 24.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (47.5).

In five matchups versus the Rams, Kirk has not had a touchdown catch.

The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Kirk was targeted three times and racked up one catch for four yards.

Kirk has reeled in 10 passes (on 16 targets) for 87 yards (29.0 per game) in his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6% Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 -

