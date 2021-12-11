Before placing any bets on Chuba Hubbard's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hubbard has rushed for 427 yards (35.6 per game) on 122 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 152 yards (12.7 per game).

He has handled 122, or 36.6%, of his team's 333 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers have called a pass in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Hubbard had 82 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Falcons, 82.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Falcons.

In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 119.3 yards per game.

The Falcons have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Hubbard ran the ball two times for six yards.

Hubbard has 33 rushing yards on 11 attempts (11.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 122 36.6% 427 3 16 32.0% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 29.7% 442 1 16 32.0% 4.5 Sam Darnold 37 11.1% 185 5 8 16.0% 5.0 Ameer Abdullah 28 - 95 0 2 - 3.4

