Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hubbard has rushed for 427 yards (35.6 per game) on 122 carries with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 152 yards (12.7 per game).
- He has handled 122, or 36.6%, of his team's 333 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Hubbard had 82 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Falcons, 82.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Falcons.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 119.3 yards per game.
- The Falcons have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Hubbard ran the ball two times for six yards.
- Hubbard has 33 rushing yards on 11 attempts (11.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
122
36.6%
427
3
16
32.0%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
29.7%
442
1
16
32.0%
4.5
Sam Darnold
37
11.1%
185
5
8
16.0%
5.0
Ameer Abdullah
28
-
95
0
2
-
3.4
