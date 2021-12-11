Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before placing any bets on Chuba Hubbard's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hubbard has rushed for 427 yards (35.6 per game) on 122 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 152 yards (12.7 per game).
  • He has handled 122, or 36.6%, of his team's 333 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Hubbard had 82 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Falcons, 82.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Falcons.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 119.3 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Hubbard ran the ball two times for six yards.
  • Hubbard has 33 rushing yards on 11 attempts (11.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

122

36.6%

427

3

16

32.0%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

29.7%

442

1

16

32.0%

4.5

Sam Darnold

37

11.1%

185

5

8

16.0%

5.0

Ameer Abdullah

28

-

95

0

2

-

3.4

