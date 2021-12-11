The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in six of 12 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 49 points in six of 12 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49 over/under in this game is 2.5 points higher than the 46.5 average total in Bengals games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The 49ers average 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.3).

When San Francisco puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The 49ers average 365.1 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 349.4 the Bengals give up per contest.

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 349.4 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).

Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 23.2 points.

The Bengals collect 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up (319.4).

Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 319.4 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1.5-point underdogs or more at home.

Cincinnati has hit the over in four of six home games this year.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

In away games, San Francisco is 4-2 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

This year, as 1.5-point favorites or more away from home, the 49ers are 3-2 ATS.

San Francisco has gone over the total in three of six away games this season.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

