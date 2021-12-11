Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 49 points in six of 12 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
  • The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49 over/under in this game is 2.5 points higher than the 46.5 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • San Francisco is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The 49ers average 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.3).
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The 49ers average 365.1 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 349.4 the Bengals give up per contest.
  • San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 349.4 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Cincinnati is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).
  • Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 23.2 points.
  • The Bengals collect 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up (319.4).
  • Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses more than 319.4 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in four of six home games this year.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
  • In away games, San Francisco is 4-2 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • This year, as 1.5-point favorites or more away from home, the 49ers are 3-2 ATS.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total in three of six away games this season.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

