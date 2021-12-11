Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • In 41.7% of Baltimore's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Cleveland has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns average just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens give up (21.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
  • The Browns average 354.1 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 356.7 the Ravens allow per matchup.
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).
  • Baltimore is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Ravens have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Ravens average 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Browns surrender.
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Ravens collect 387.9 yards per game, 72.3 more yards than the 315.6 the Browns allow.
  • Baltimore is 3-6 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 315.6 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).
  • This season, in six home games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, away from home.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In six away games this season, Baltimore has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

