AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

In 41.7% of Baltimore's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 44 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Browns average just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens give up (21.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Browns average 354.1 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 356.7 the Ravens allow per matchup.

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Ravens have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Ravens average 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Browns surrender.

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Ravens collect 387.9 yards per game, 72.3 more yards than the 315.6 the Browns allow.

Baltimore is 3-6 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 315.6 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).

This season, in six home games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, away from home.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

In six away games this season, Baltimore has hit the over once.

The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

