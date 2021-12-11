Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has taken 91 attempts for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (35.1 per game) with one touchdown.
- He also has 13 receptions for 102 yards (8.5 per game) and two TDs.
- He has received 91 of his team's 294 carries this season (31.0%).
- The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Edwards-Helaire's 36.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders are 25.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 124.8 yards per game.
- The Raiders have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards.
- He tacked on three receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
- Edwards-Helaire has 26 carries for 117 yards (39.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
- He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game) .
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
91
31.0%
421
1
7
15.6%
4.6
Darrel Williams
105
35.7%
378
4
18
40.0%
3.6
Patrick Mahomes II
48
16.3%
250
2
9
20.0%
5.2
Tyreek Hill
8
2.7%
94
0
2
4.4%
11.8
Powered By Data Skrive