Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has taken 91 attempts for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (35.1 per game) with one touchdown.

He also has 13 receptions for 102 yards (8.5 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 91 of his team's 294 carries this season (31.0%).

The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Edwards-Helaire's 36.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders are 25.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

The Raiders have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 124.8 yards per game.

The Raiders have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards.

He tacked on three receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.

Edwards-Helaire has 26 carries for 117 yards (39.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game) .

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 91 31.0% 421 1 7 15.6% 4.6 Darrel Williams 105 35.7% 378 4 18 40.0% 3.6 Patrick Mahomes II 48 16.3% 250 2 9 20.0% 5.2 Tyreek Hill 8 2.7% 94 0 2 4.4% 11.8

