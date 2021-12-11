Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has taken 91 attempts for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (35.1 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He also has 13 receptions for 102 yards (8.5 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has received 91 of his team's 294 carries this season (31.0%).
  • The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Edwards-Helaire's 36.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders are 25.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 124.8 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards.
  • He tacked on three receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
  • Edwards-Helaire has 26 carries for 117 yards (39.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game) .

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

91

31.0%

421

1

7

15.6%

4.6

Darrel Williams

105

35.7%

378

4

18

40.0%

3.6

Patrick Mahomes II

48

16.3%

250

2

9

20.0%

5.2

Tyreek Hill

8

2.7%

94

0

2

4.4%

11.8

Powered By Data Skrive