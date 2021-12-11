Cordarrelle Patterson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 14 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson's team-high 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) have come on 106 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 518 receiving yards (43.2 per game) on 44 catches, with five TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 282 times this season, and he's handled 106 of those attempts (37.6%).

The Falcons have called a pass in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

Patterson has averaged 12 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Panthers Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 17th in the NFL, giving up 114.3 yards per game.

The Panthers have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Patterson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries (averaging six yards per carry).

Patterson added three catches for 18 yards.

Patterson has put up 186 rushing yards on 29 carries (62.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also hauled in five passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 106 37.6% 489 4 15 40.5% 4.6 Mike Davis 100 35.5% 338 2 13 35.1% 3.4 Wayne Gallman 28 9.9% 104 0 1 2.7% 3.7 Matt Ryan 24 8.5% 45 1 6 16.2% 1.9

