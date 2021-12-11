Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Cordarrelle Patterson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 14 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson's team-high 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) have come on 106 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 518 receiving yards (43.2 per game) on 44 catches, with five TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 282 times this season, and he's handled 106 of those attempts (37.6%).
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Patterson has averaged 12 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Panthers Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 17th in the NFL, giving up 114.3 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Patterson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries (averaging six yards per carry).
  • Patterson added three catches for 18 yards.
  • Patterson has put up 186 rushing yards on 29 carries (62.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in five passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

106

37.6%

489

4

15

40.5%

4.6

Mike Davis

100

35.5%

338

2

13

35.1%

3.4

Wayne Gallman

28

9.9%

104

0

1

2.7%

3.7

Matt Ryan

24

8.5%

45

1

6

16.2%

1.9

