Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson's team-high 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) have come on 106 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also has 518 receiving yards (43.2 per game) on 44 catches, with five TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 282 times this season, and he's handled 106 of those attempts (37.6%).
- The Falcons have called a pass in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Patterson has averaged 12 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Panthers Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 17th in the NFL, giving up 114.3 yards per game.
- The Panthers have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Patterson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries (averaging six yards per carry).
- Patterson added three catches for 18 yards.
- Patterson has put up 186 rushing yards on 29 carries (62.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also hauled in five passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game).
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
106
37.6%
489
4
15
40.5%
4.6
Mike Davis
100
35.5%
338
2
13
35.1%
3.4
Wayne Gallman
28
9.9%
104
0
1
2.7%
3.7
Matt Ryan
24
8.5%
45
1
6
16.2%
1.9
