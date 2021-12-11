Courtland Sutton will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Sutton's Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field in a Week 14 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's team-high 649 receiving yards (54.1 per game) have come on 47 receptions (76 targets) including two touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.7% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Sutton racked up 41 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Lions.

The 262.2 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sutton was targeted six times, totaling 15 yards on two receptions.

Sutton has racked up 61 yards in his last three games (20.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in six balls on 12 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5% Jerry Jeudy 37 9.1% 28 330 0 3 5.6%

