December 11, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

Courtland Sutton will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Sutton's Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field in a Week 14 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton's team-high 649 receiving yards (54.1 per game) have come on 47 receptions (76 targets) including two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.7% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Sutton racked up 41 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Lions.
  • The 262.2 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sutton was targeted six times, totaling 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Sutton has racked up 61 yards in his last three games (20.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in six balls on 12 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

Jerry Jeudy

37

9.1%

28

330

0

3

5.6%

