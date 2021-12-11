Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton's team-high 649 receiving yards (54.1 per game) have come on 47 receptions (76 targets) including two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.7% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Sutton racked up 41 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Lions.
- The 262.2 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sutton was targeted six times, totaling 15 yards on two receptions.
- Sutton has racked up 61 yards in his last three games (20.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in six balls on 12 targets.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
Jerry Jeudy
37
9.1%
28
330
0
3
5.6%
