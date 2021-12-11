Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.J. Moore, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has been targeted 112 times and has 66 catches, leading the Panthers with 854 yards (71.2 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns this season.

Moore has been the target of 27.2% (112 total) of his team's 412 passing attempts this season.

Moore (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Moore's 64.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Falcons are 10.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups versus the Falcons, Moore has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 259.2 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 outing against the Dolphins, Moore was targeted 10 times, picking up 103 yards on four receptions (averaging 25.8 yards per catch).

Moore has contributed with 13 grabs for 177 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and averaged 59.0 receiving yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9% Brandon Zylstra 14 3.4% 12 188 1 1 2.8%

Powered By Data Skrive