Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has been targeted 112 times and has 66 catches, leading the Panthers with 854 yards (71.2 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns this season.
- Moore has been the target of 27.2% (112 total) of his team's 412 passing attempts this season.
- Moore (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Moore's 64.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Falcons are 10.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups versus the Falcons, Moore has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 259.2 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 outing against the Dolphins, Moore was targeted 10 times, picking up 103 yards on four receptions (averaging 25.8 yards per catch).
- Moore has contributed with 13 grabs for 177 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and averaged 59.0 receiving yards per game.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
112
27.2%
66
854
4
10
27.8%
Christian McCaffrey
41
10.0%
37
343
1
2
5.6%
Robby Anderson
69
16.7%
29
288
3
5
13.9%
Brandon Zylstra
14
3.4%
12
188
1
1
2.8%
