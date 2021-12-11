Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston

Author:

Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 14 matchup sees Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hit the field against the Houston Texans (2-10) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has 52 receptions (84 targets) for 710 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 59.2 yards per game.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 23.7% (84 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.
  • Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 250.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Metcalf was targeted eight times and totaled 60 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Metcalf has racked up 34.7 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 20 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

84

23.7%

52

710

8

13

31.7%

Tyler Lockett

84

23.7%

57

881

4

5

12.2%

Gerald Everett

44

12.4%

34

279

2

6

14.6%

Freddie Swain

33

9.3%

20

219

3

4

9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive