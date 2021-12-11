Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has 52 receptions (84 targets) for 710 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 59.2 yards per game.
- Metcalf has been the target of 23.7% (84 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.
- Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 250.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Metcalf was targeted eight times and totaled 60 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Metcalf has racked up 34.7 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 20 targets.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
84
23.7%
52
710
8
13
31.7%
Tyler Lockett
84
23.7%
57
881
4
5
12.2%
Gerald Everett
44
12.4%
34
279
2
6
14.6%
Freddie Swain
33
9.3%
20
219
3
4
9.8%
