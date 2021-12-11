Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 14 matchup sees Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hit the field against the Houston Texans (2-10) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has 52 receptions (84 targets) for 710 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 59.2 yards per game.

Metcalf has been the target of 23.7% (84 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.

Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 250.0 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Metcalf was targeted eight times and totaled 60 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Metcalf has racked up 34.7 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 20 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 84 23.7% 52 710 8 13 31.7% Tyler Lockett 84 23.7% 57 881 4 5 12.2% Gerald Everett 44 12.4% 34 279 2 6 14.6% Freddie Swain 33 9.3% 20 219 3 4 9.8%

