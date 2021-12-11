Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 14 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) meet the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 69% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 91 rushing yards on 30 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott accounts for 51.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 416 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Washington

In eight matchups against the Football Team, Prescott averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 54.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 274.7 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have given up 26 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Prescott put together a 238-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 65.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Prescott has racked up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) while connecting on 86 of 130 passes (66.2% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8%

