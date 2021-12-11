Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to extend their four-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 48 points in six of 12 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48 total in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 46.6 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Against the spread, Dallas is 9-3-0 this year.
  • The Cowboys are 4-2 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team allow (24.8).
  • When Dallas scores more than 24.8 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 416.3 yards per game, 61.1 more yards than the 355.2 the Football Team give up per outing.
  • Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses more than 355.2 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Washington is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Football Team rack up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Cowboys surrender.
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.
  • The Football Team average 345.6 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 372.5 the Cowboys give up.
  • Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 372.5 yards.
  • This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, in six home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).
  • On the road, Dallas is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Dallas has hit the over twice in six away games this season.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

