The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to extend their four-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

Washington's games have gone over 48 points in six of 12 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 48 total in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 46.6 average total in Football Team games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 9-3-0 this year.

The Cowboys are 4-2 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team allow (24.8).

When Dallas scores more than 24.8 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 416.3 yards per game, 61.1 more yards than the 355.2 the Football Team give up per outing.

Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses more than 355.2 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Football Team rack up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Cowboys surrender.

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.

The Football Team average 345.6 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 372.5 the Cowboys give up.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 372.5 yards.

This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Washington has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or greater.

This year, in six home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

On the road, Dallas is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.

Dallas has hit the over twice in six away games this season.

This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

