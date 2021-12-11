Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darnell Mooney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Mooney and the Chicago Bears (4-8) take on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has racked up 51 catches for 721 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 60.1 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 25.6% of the 351 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mooney has averaged 57.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Packers, 12.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mooney has caught a touchdown pass against the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Mooney will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (237.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Mooney was targeted seven times, totaling 27 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Mooney has caught 15 passes on 31 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown, averaging 90.3 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

90

25.6%

51

721

3

5

13.2%

Cole Kmet

64

18.2%

40

402

0

7

18.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

14.2%

30

339

1

4

10.5%

Marquise Goodwin

33

9.4%

16

277

1

1

2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive