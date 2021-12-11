Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has racked up 51 catches for 721 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 60.1 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 25.6% of the 351 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Mooney has averaged 57.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Packers, 12.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mooney has caught a touchdown pass against the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Mooney will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (237.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Mooney was targeted seven times, totaling 27 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Mooney has caught 15 passes on 31 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown, averaging 90.3 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
90
25.6%
51
721
3
5
13.2%
Cole Kmet
64
18.2%
40
402
0
7
18.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
14.2%
30
339
1
4
10.5%
Marquise Goodwin
33
9.4%
16
277
1
1
2.6%
