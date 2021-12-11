In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darnell Mooney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Mooney and the Chicago Bears (4-8) take on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has racked up 51 catches for 721 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 60.1 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 25.6% of the 351 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mooney has averaged 57.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Packers, 12.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mooney has caught a touchdown pass against the Packers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Mooney will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (237.8 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Mooney was targeted seven times, totaling 27 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Mooney has caught 15 passes on 31 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown, averaging 90.3 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 90 25.6% 51 721 3 5 13.2% Cole Kmet 64 18.2% 40 402 0 7 18.4% Allen Robinson II 50 14.2% 30 339 1 4 10.5% Marquise Goodwin 33 9.4% 16 277 1 1 2.6%

