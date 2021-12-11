Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 14 when Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has put up 378 rushing yards on 105 carries (31.5 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.

And he has tacked on 35 catches for 342 yards (28.5 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 105, or 35.7%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Williams averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 15.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Raiders.

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 26th in the NFL, giving up 124.8 yards per game.

This year the Raiders have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per attempt).

Williams also added 60 yards on three receptions.

Williams has 78 rushing yards on 21 attempts (26.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

He has tacked on 13 catches for 172 yards (57.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 105 35.7% 378 4 18 40.0% 3.6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 91 31.0% 421 1 7 15.6% 4.6 Patrick Mahomes II 48 16.3% 250 2 9 20.0% 5.2 Tyreek Hill 8 2.7% 94 0 2 4.4% 11.8

