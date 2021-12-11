Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has put up 378 rushing yards on 105 carries (31.5 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.
- And he has tacked on 35 catches for 342 yards (28.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 105, or 35.7%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Williams averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 15.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Raiders.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 26th in the NFL, giving up 124.8 yards per game.
- This year the Raiders have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per attempt).
- Williams also added 60 yards on three receptions.
- Williams has 78 rushing yards on 21 attempts (26.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
- He has tacked on 13 catches for 172 yards (57.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
105
35.7%
378
4
18
40.0%
3.6
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
91
31.0%
421
1
7
15.6%
4.6
Patrick Mahomes II
48
16.3%
250
2
9
20.0%
5.2
Tyreek Hill
8
2.7%
94
0
2
4.4%
11.8
