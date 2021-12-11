Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 14 when Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has put up 378 rushing yards on 105 carries (31.5 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.
  • And he has tacked on 35 catches for 342 yards (28.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 105, or 35.7%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Williams averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 15.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Raiders.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 26th in the NFL, giving up 124.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Raiders have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • Williams also added 60 yards on three receptions.
  • Williams has 78 rushing yards on 21 attempts (26.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
  • He has tacked on 13 catches for 172 yards (57.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

105

35.7%

378

4

18

40.0%

3.6

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

91

31.0%

421

1

7

15.6%

4.6

Patrick Mahomes II

48

16.3%

250

2

9

20.0%

5.2

Tyreek Hill

8

2.7%

94

0

2

4.4%

11.8

