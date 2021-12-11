Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

Davante Adams will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents play in Week 14 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams' team-leading 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 per game) have come via 80 receptions (115 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.8% of the 414 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
  • Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 21.4% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Adams has averaged 72.9 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Bears, 14.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 228.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 game against the Rams, Adams was targeted nine times and racked up eight catches for 104 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Adams' 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 297 yards (99.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

115

27.8%

80

1083

5

15

21.4%

Randall Cobb

39

9.4%

28

375

5

12

17.1%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

39

9.4%

17

309

2

4

5.7%

Aaron Jones

48

11.6%

37

298

4

11

15.7%

Powered By Data Skrive