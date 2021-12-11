Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams' team-leading 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 per game) have come via 80 receptions (115 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.8% of the 414 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
- Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 21.4% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Adams has averaged 72.9 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Bears, 14.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The Bears have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 228.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 game against the Rams, Adams was targeted nine times and racked up eight catches for 104 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Adams' 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 297 yards (99.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
115
27.8%
80
1083
5
15
21.4%
Randall Cobb
39
9.4%
28
375
5
12
17.1%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
39
9.4%
17
309
2
4
5.7%
Aaron Jones
48
11.6%
37
298
4
11
15.7%
