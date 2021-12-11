Davante Adams will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents play in Week 14 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' team-leading 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 per game) have come via 80 receptions (115 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.8% of the 414 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 21.4% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Adams has averaged 72.9 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Bears, 14.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 228.3 yards per game through the air.

The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 game against the Rams, Adams was targeted nine times and racked up eight catches for 104 yards.

Over his last three outings, Adams' 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 297 yards (99.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 115 27.8% 80 1083 5 15 21.4% Randall Cobb 39 9.4% 28 375 5 12 17.1% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 39 9.4% 17 309 2 4 5.7% Aaron Jones 48 11.6% 37 298 4 11 15.7%

