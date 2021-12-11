Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Johnson's Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) take the field in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Johnson, has carried the ball 56 times for 176 yards (14.7 per game).

He's also caught 28 passes for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 285 times this season, and he's taken 56 of those attempts (19.6%).

The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Johnson has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups, 64.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of six games against the Seahawks Johnson has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks allow 120.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has collected 57 rushing yards (19.0 per game) on 23 attempts.

He also has five catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 56 19.6% 176 0 7 20.6% 3.1 Tyrod Taylor 19 6.7% 151 3 4 11.8% 7.9 Rex Burkhead 45 15.8% 126 1 5 14.7% 2.8 Royce Freeman 24 - 87 0 2 - 3.6

