December 11, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Johnson's Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) take the field in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Johnson, has carried the ball 56 times for 176 yards (14.7 per game).
  • He's also caught 28 passes for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 285 times this season, and he's taken 56 of those attempts (19.6%).
  • The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Johnson has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups, 64.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of six games against the Seahawks Johnson has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks allow 120.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has collected 57 rushing yards (19.0 per game) on 23 attempts.
  • He also has five catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

56

19.6%

176

0

7

20.6%

3.1

Tyrod Taylor

19

6.7%

151

3

4

11.8%

7.9

Rex Burkhead

45

15.8%

126

1

5

14.7%

2.8

Royce Freeman

24

-

87

0

2

-

3.6

