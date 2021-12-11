Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Johnson, has carried the ball 56 times for 176 yards (14.7 per game).
- He's also caught 28 passes for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 285 times this season, and he's taken 56 of those attempts (19.6%).
- The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Johnson has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups, 64.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of six games against the Seahawks Johnson has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks allow 120.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Over his last three outings, Johnson has collected 57 rushing yards (19.0 per game) on 23 attempts.
- He also has five catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
56
19.6%
176
0
7
20.6%
3.1
Tyrod Taylor
19
6.7%
151
3
4
11.8%
7.9
Rex Burkhead
45
15.8%
126
1
5
14.7%
2.8
Royce Freeman
24
-
87
0
2
-
3.6
