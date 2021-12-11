Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has run for a team-leading 566 yards on 134 carries (47.2 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 20 passes for 154 yards (12.8 per game).
- He has received 134 of his team's 342 carries this season (39.2%).
- The Bears have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Montgomery's 45.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers are 13.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Packers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Packers have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
- This year the Packers are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Montgomery rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught eight passes for 51 yards.
- In his last three games, Montgomery has piled up 52 carries for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 12 catches for 88 yards (29.3 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
134
39.2%
566
4
23
43.4%
4.2
Khalil Herbert
94
27.5%
389
1
8
15.1%
4.1
Justin Fields
56
16.4%
311
2
5
9.4%
5.6
Damien Williams
37
10.8%
139
2
8
15.1%
3.8
