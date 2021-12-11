Bookmakers have posted player props for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (4-8) take on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has run for a team-leading 566 yards on 134 carries (47.2 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has caught 20 passes for 154 yards (12.8 per game).

He has received 134 of his team's 342 carries this season (39.2%).

The Bears have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Montgomery's 45.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers are 13.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Packers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Packers have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

This year the Packers are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Montgomery rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught eight passes for 51 yards.

In his last three games, Montgomery has piled up 52 carries for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has tacked on 12 catches for 88 yards (29.3 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 134 39.2% 566 4 23 43.4% 4.2 Khalil Herbert 94 27.5% 389 1 8 15.1% 4.1 Justin Fields 56 16.4% 311 2 5 9.4% 5.6 Damien Williams 37 10.8% 139 2 8 15.1% 3.8

