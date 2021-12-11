Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (4-8) take on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has run for a team-leading 566 yards on 134 carries (47.2 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 20 passes for 154 yards (12.8 per game).
  • He has received 134 of his team's 342 carries this season (39.2%).
  • The Bears have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Montgomery's 45.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers are 13.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Packers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Packers have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Packers are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Montgomery rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught eight passes for 51 yards.
  • In his last three games, Montgomery has piled up 52 carries for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 12 catches for 88 yards (29.3 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

134

39.2%

566

4

23

43.4%

4.2

Khalil Herbert

94

27.5%

389

1

8

15.1%

4.1

Justin Fields

56

16.4%

311

2

5

9.4%

5.6

Damien Williams

37

10.8%

139

2

8

15.1%

3.8

