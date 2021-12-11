Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills leads Houston with 1,406 passing yards (117.2 ypg) on 146-of-223 with seven touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball nine times for 19 yards, averaging 1.6 yards per game.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
- Mills has attempted 15 of his 223 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 286.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Seahawks have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Mills went 6-for-14 (42.9%) for 49 yards.
- He also tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Mills has 49 passing yards (16.3 ypg), completing 42.9% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
98
26.1%
65
742
3
8
21.1%
Chris Conley
26
6.9%
14
233
1
1
2.6%
Nico Collins
30
8.0%
18
228
0
2
5.3%
