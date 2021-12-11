Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davis Mills and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Mills' Houston Texans (2-10) take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills leads Houston with 1,406 passing yards (117.2 ypg) on 146-of-223 with seven touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball nine times for 19 yards, averaging 1.6 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.

Mills has attempted 15 of his 223 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 286.6 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Mills went 6-for-14 (42.9%) for 49 yards.

He also tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Mills has 49 passing yards (16.3 ypg), completing 42.9% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 98 26.1% 65 742 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 26 6.9% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 30 8.0% 18 228 0 2 5.3%

