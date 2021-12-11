Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davis Mills and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Mills' Houston Texans (2-10) take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills leads Houston with 1,406 passing yards (117.2 ypg) on 146-of-223 with seven touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball nine times for 19 yards, averaging 1.6 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
  • Mills has attempted 15 of his 223 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 286.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Mills went 6-for-14 (42.9%) for 49 yards.
  • He also tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Mills has 49 passing yards (16.3 ypg), completing 42.9% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

98

26.1%

65

742

3

8

21.1%

Chris Conley

26

6.9%

14

233

1

1

2.6%

Nico Collins

30

8.0%

18

228

0

2

5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive