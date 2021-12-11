Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 47 targets have led to 33 receptions for 429 yards (35.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Knox has been the target of 47 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 10.5% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- This week Knox will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox was targeted six times, picking up 14 yards on two receptions.
- Knox has collected 126 receiving yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
47
10.5%
33
429
7
12
15.2%
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
