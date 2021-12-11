Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Dawson Knox before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 47 targets have led to 33 receptions for 429 yards (35.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • Knox has been the target of 47 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 10.5% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • This week Knox will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox was targeted six times, picking up 14 yards on two receptions.
  • Knox has collected 126 receiving yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

47

10.5%

33

429

7

12

15.2%

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

Powered By Data Skrive