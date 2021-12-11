There will be player prop bets available for Dawson Knox before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 47 targets have led to 33 receptions for 429 yards (35.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Knox has been the target of 47 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 10.5% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

This week Knox will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox was targeted six times, picking up 14 yards on two receptions.

Knox has collected 126 receiving yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2% Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7%

Powered By Data Skrive