December 11, 2021
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for DeAndre Carter, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 14 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-6) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has totaled 267 yards on 19 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 22.3 yards per game on 32 targets.
  • Carter has been the target of 32 of his team's 399 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.
  • Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 277.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Carter was targeted one time, totaling six yards on one reception.
  • Carter's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

32

8.0%

19

267

3

2

4.7%

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

