Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for DeAndre Carter, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 14 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-6) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has totaled 267 yards on 19 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 22.3 yards per game on 32 targets.

Carter has been the target of 32 of his team's 399 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.

Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 277.3 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Carter was targeted one time, totaling six yards on one reception.

Carter's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 32 8.0% 19 267 3 2 4.7% Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7%

