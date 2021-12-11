Publish date:
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has totaled 267 yards on 19 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 22.3 yards per game on 32 targets.
- Carter has been the target of 32 of his team's 399 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.
- Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 277.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Carter was targeted one time, totaling six yards on one reception.
- Carter's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
32
8.0%
19
267
3
2
4.7%
Terry McLaurin
103
25.8%
61
808
5
8
18.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
13.3%
43
397
2
3
7.0%
Adam Humphries
39
9.8%
29
307
0
2
4.7%
