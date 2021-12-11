Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hopkins has also contributed with 37 catches for 518 yards and eight touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 43.2 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.7% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In four matchups, Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
- Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Hopkins was targeted two times, totaling 32 yards on two receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Hopkins' two targets have resulted in two catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
Zach Ertz
62
-
41
468
5
11
-
