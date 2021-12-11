Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins has also contributed with 37 catches for 518 yards and eight touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 43.2 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 13.7% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups, Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.

Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Hopkins was targeted two times, totaling 32 yards on two receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Hopkins' two targets have resulted in two catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6% Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 -

