December 11, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins has also contributed with 37 catches for 518 yards and eight touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 43.2 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.7% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In four matchups, Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
  • Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Hopkins was targeted two times, totaling 32 yards on two receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hopkins' two targets have resulted in two catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

