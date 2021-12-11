Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (6-6) will clash with the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in four of 12 games this season.
  • In 50% of Detroit's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.
  • The two teams combine to average 36.7 points per game, 5.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 2.5 points fewer than the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.1 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 6-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).
  • This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions surrender (26.3).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Broncos average 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9), than the Lions allow per outing (380.9).
  • When Denver amasses over 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • Detroit has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.
  • Detroit has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Lions average just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos give up (18.2).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.2 points.
  • The Lions average just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos give up (325.5).
  • Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up over 325.5 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In six home games this season, Denver has hit the over once.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
  • In away games, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-5-1 overall.
  • In six road games this year, Detroit has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

