The Denver Broncos (6-6) will clash with the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in four of 12 games this season.

In 50% of Detroit's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.

The two teams combine to average 36.7 points per game, 5.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.5 points fewer than the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.1 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 6-6-0 this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions surrender (26.3).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Broncos average 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9), than the Lions allow per outing (380.9).

When Denver amasses over 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.

Detroit has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Lions average just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos give up (18.2).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.2 points.

The Lions average just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos give up (325.5).

Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up over 325.5 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.

In six home games this season, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

In away games, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-5-1 overall.

In six road games this year, Detroit has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

