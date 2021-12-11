Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr leads Las Vegas with 3,663 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage (306-for-451), tossing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 29 carries.
  • The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Carr has attempted 54 of his 451 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In 11 matchups against the Chiefs, Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game, 8.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs five times against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Carr threw for 249 yards while completing 73.7% of his passes.
  • He added two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.
  • Carr has thrown for 837 passing yards over his last three games (279.0 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage (71-of-104), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He's also added 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on four carries.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

Powered By Data Skrive