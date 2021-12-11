Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr leads Las Vegas with 3,663 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage (306-for-451), tossing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 29 carries.
- The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr has attempted 54 of his 451 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In 11 matchups against the Chiefs, Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game, 8.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs five times against the Chiefs.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Carr threw for 249 yards while completing 73.7% of his passes.
- He added two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.
- Carr has thrown for 837 passing yards over his last three games (279.0 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage (71-of-104), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
- He's also added 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on four carries.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
Powered By Data Skrive