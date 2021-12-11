Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr leads Las Vegas with 3,663 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage (306-for-451), tossing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 29 carries.

The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has attempted 54 of his 451 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In 11 matchups against the Chiefs, Carr averaged 249.4 passing yards per game, 8.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs five times against the Chiefs.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.8 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Carr threw for 249 yards while completing 73.7% of his passes.

He added two carries for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.

Carr has thrown for 837 passing yards over his last three games (279.0 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage (71-of-104), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.

He's also added 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on four carries.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3%

Powered By Data Skrive